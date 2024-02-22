Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 733,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,472,000 after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,999,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

