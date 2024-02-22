Certified Advisory Corp Buys 33,987 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,987 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPAB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPAB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,143. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

