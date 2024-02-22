Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 37,061 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,471,000 after buying an additional 769,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,656,000 after buying an additional 96,495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,465 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

