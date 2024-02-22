Certified Advisory Corp Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 145,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.81. 584,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,780. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.