Certified Advisory Corp Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.