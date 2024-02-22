Certified Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 57,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.26. 2,129,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,121. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average of $164.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

