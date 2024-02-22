Certified Advisory Corp Invests $4.47 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.58. 2,495,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.52 and a 200-day moving average of $230.06. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $286.37. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

