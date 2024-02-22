Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.4% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.65. 2,073,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,461. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

