Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 529.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,185 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.53% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPIE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPIE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.32. 163,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,817. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

