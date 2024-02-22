Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

SCHG traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,428. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.