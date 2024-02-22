Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $6.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.68. 4,410,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,397. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.35. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

