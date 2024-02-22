Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Chesapeake Energy has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

CHK stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,720,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,331,000 after purchasing an additional 802,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,502,000 after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

