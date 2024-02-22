Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.50

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 7562361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Chewy Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $254,221,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.