CHI Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB)

CHI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,040 shares during the quarter. Rallybio accounts for 0.4% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of Rallybio worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rallybio by 312.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rallybio by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rallybio by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RLYB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.83. 38,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Rallybio Co. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rallybio from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rallybio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

