CHI Advisors LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT)

CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 348,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Sagimet Biosciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Sagimet Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMT. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $23,517,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $369,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SGMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. 606,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

