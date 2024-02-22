CHI Advisors LLC Purchases 75,000 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Inozyme Pharma makes up 1.6% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 2.06% of Inozyme Pharma worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 62.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

INZY stock remained flat at $5.64 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,202. The company has a current ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INZY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

