Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30 to $6.60 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.77. The stock had a trading volume of 224,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,514. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

