Christie Group (LON:CTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.00

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.01), with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.07).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Christie Group
Christie Group Stock Performance
Christie Group Company Profile
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Christie Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.