Christie Group (LON:CTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.00

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.01), with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Christie Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Christie Group

Christie Group Stock Performance

Christie Group Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8,500.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

(Get Free Report)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.