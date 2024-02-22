Christopher S. Ziluca Sells 3,636 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.35. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $49.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

