Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. Chuy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.870 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

Chuy’s stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.25. 223,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,907. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1,035.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

