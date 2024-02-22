Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is rhino investment partners Inc’s 9th Largest Position

rhino investment partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 397,961 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises 6.6% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $24,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 270,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CFG stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $31.24. 1,341,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $42.52.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.