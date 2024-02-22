CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 9.9%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 15,435,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 29,680,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of analysts have commented on CLSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

