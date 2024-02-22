Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Announces Earnings Results

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

NYSE CWEN traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $22.59. 1,476,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 350.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,485,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $8,081,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 169,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 127,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

