CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,278 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up 1.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.08% of CMS Energy worth $168,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,851. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

