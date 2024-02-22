Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.99

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $78.77, with a volume of 558269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

