Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNAF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.43. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

