Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.99

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 76147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MGDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.2 %

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

