Compound Price Tops $59.65 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Compound token can now be purchased for $59.65 or 0.00115717 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $482.18 million and approximately $31.68 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00034641 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006762 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,083,975 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,083,959.50303637 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.47472413 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 460 active market(s) with $31,739,508.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

