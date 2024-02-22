Computacenter (LON:CCC) Coverage Initiated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.18) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CCC stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,916 ($36.72). 248,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,813.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,593.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.73. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 1,940.36 ($24.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,982 ($37.55).
