Computacenter (LON:CCC) Coverage Initiated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.18) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the company's previous close.

Shares of CCC stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,916 ($36.72). 248,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,813.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,593.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.73. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 1,940.36 ($24.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,982 ($37.55).

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

