Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 19,174 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $113,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 83,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 65,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 222,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.32. 22,912,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,316,143. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

