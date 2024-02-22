Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,060,129 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,083,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060,129 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises about 1.1% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Suncor Energy worth $209,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,451,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,789. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.