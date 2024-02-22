Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 142.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,546 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Coinbase Global worth $55,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.09.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,249,977 shares of company stock worth $176,875,245. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $8.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.91. 8,912,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,379,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.72. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $193.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.33 and a beta of 3.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

