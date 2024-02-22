Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,368 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $59,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,939 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total value of $600,731.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,191,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,939 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $600,731.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,191,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,614 shares of company stock valued at $67,580,531. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEAM traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $205.43. 1,076,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.97.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.