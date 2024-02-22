Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 464,962 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6,588.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,962 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $73,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 29.9% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 109.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,595. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

