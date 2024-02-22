Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $131.03 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,729 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Intel worth $131,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 62,234,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,008,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $181.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.