Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $232.13 Million Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,111,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,898 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $232,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Fortis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 44,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 574,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after buying an additional 54,631 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,304,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after buying an additional 498,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.90. 1,191,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,947. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

