Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $327.91 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,411,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300,669 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 1.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.47% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $327,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,917,000 after buying an additional 4,726,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.30. 1,783,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,349. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

