Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $77.77 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304,294 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Teck Resources worth $77,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.63. 6,458,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,783. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.61.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

