Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 32.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,066,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,733,988 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $456,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CNQ traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,997. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.