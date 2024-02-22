Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $47,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Methanex by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Methanex by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Methanex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.06. 285,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.52. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

