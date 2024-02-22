Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 342,884 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of D.R. Horton worth $61,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,260,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,400. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

