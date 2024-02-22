Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,909,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,665 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 0.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $177,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.43. 1,108,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,878. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

