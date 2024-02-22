Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,426,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 987,807 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $51,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Price Performance
NYSE:T traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.59. 59,710,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,380,953. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
