Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653,090 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises about 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Cenovus Energy worth $153,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7,775.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,023,000 after buying an additional 5,350,172 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $77,489,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,679,000 after buying an additional 3,033,170 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,286,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.16. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

