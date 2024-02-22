Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,001,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,198,419 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.3% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Enbridge worth $431,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

ENB traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,669,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,272. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.52%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

