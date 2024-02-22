Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,909 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 1.1% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Franco-Nevada worth $210,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.36. 616,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,586. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.19. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

