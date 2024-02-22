Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,213,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 630,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $147,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.38. 2,285,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,366 shares of company stock worth $7,800,547 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

