Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 113,337 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 113,337 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.92. 2,458,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,519. The company has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.