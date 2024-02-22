Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,824,087 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,429,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,824,087 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of TELUS worth $104,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 125,940.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

TU traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,045. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2793 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.