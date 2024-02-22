Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 41,436 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,376,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,436 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $99,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BIP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 448,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,708. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,157.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

